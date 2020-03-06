|
Mary L. Matta Garza
Mesa - Mary L. Matta Garza
Courage, Strength, and Dignity
Mary Lou's success story is one of hard work and long hours. Starting from the early days when she was performing many of the chores in Matta's Restaurant and rearing a family, she generously made time to improve her community and help the people living there. Her business knowledge, coupled with her caring attitude toward others makes her shine with Courage, Strength and Dignity.
Mary Lou was born October 16, 1922 in Marfa, Texas, the Big Bend Country and passed away February 29, 2020. She was one of nine children of Pantaleon Lerma de Leon and Pauline Lyles. She attended Blackwell grammar school in Marfa, Texas which was a segregated school and attended University High School in West Los Angeles, California. She suffered through discrimination and segregation which made her a stronger person. She vowed never to have her children suffer as she did. She was confronted with many obstacles in her life, but never gave up and made significant changes and improved life for all those she touched!
She married her childhood sweetheart, Manuel N. Matta.
She was the Mother of six children, Gloria, David, Robert, Lisa, Louis and Allen, Grandmother to 14 children, 25 great grandchildren, and 7 great, great grandchildren. Her family cherish her love, drive, determination, wisdom and blessings that she has passed on to them. She believes that family is the tree of life. A family is one forever near or far and our love will bloom forever. She was also married to Dr. George J. Garza, a Professor at Pan American University in Texas.
Mary Lou and Manuel Matta established Matta's Restaurant in 1953 in Mesa, Arizona. She vowed to only use the finest ingredients and prepare each dish with an infusion of passion and creativity. She and Manuel were awarded the Arizona Restaurant Association, Hall of Fame Award in 1994. After serving Mesa for Fifty-five years on Main Street, Matta's Restaurant specializing in Mexican food, Mary Lou and David Matta, her son decided to retire and close Matta's doors in January 2008. Matta's tradition continues to live on through her Grandson Peter and Gretchen Matta, at Matta's Grill and Cantina, in Mesa Riverview Shopping Complex.
Mary Lou gave generously of her time and talents with Civic and Church Organizations, Volunteer work and Outstanding Community service. She has received many awards and commendations during her life. She was named Mesa Woman of the Year Award in 1973. She was the First Woman to serve on the Mesa Chamber of Commerce as a Board Member and Treasurer from 1968-1971.
She was Regional Governor in 1954 for the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). She launched Mesa-Phoenix and Flagstaff Councils in 1952. She was named Second National Vice-President of LULAC in 1955 as well as Arizona State Director in 1954, LULAC "Little School of 400" in 1964. She participated in the establishment of the school to help disadvantaged Hispanic preschool children which later became the Head Start program nationally. She believed that giving back to the community of your time, effort and love will reward you ten-fold.
Mary Lou often said, "God has been good to me. I have good health and many wonderful things have come our way. There have been the ups and downs of being a Wife, Mother, Entrepreneur, and Businesswoman and through it all, we have managed to build a reputable, family business that has evolved into a Mesa landmark."
Visitation/Rosary to be held at Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, March 13, 2020, 5 - 8PM, 1562 E. Baseline Rd., Mesa, Arizona 85204
Mass of Christian Burial to be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, March 14, 2020, 12PM, 1551 E. Dana Avenue, Mesa, Arizona 85204
Eternal Resting Place, Mountain View Cemetery, 7900 E. Main St., Mesa, Arizona 85207.
Arrangements entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, Mesa, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 6 to Mar. 11, 2020