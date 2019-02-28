|
|
Mary Laverne Graves (Tomlinson)
- - Mary Laverne Graves (Tomlinson) passed away on Feb 25, 2019 at age 96 of a variety of health complications. Born Oct 8, 1922 in Magness, AR, her family moved to Bragg City, MO, where she grew up, married, and following WWII made her way to Lansing, MI, where she worked for the State of Michigan until her retirement. Afterward, she and her husband Byron (Barney) moved to Benzonia, MI, where they socialized with other retirees, participated in community events and fund raisers, pursued their political interests by campaigning for the first female governor of Michigan, Jennifer Granholm in 2003, toured Europe, Hawaii and Canada before settling in Arizona.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Byron Graves, her brother Elmer Tomlinson and parents Enos and Vera Tomlinson. She is survived by her sister Dortha Goodman of Kennett, Mo, two sons, Gary Friel of Apache Junction, AZ, Larry Friel of Mesa, AZ, and by an extended family of nephews and nieces, including granddaughter Tammy Barrington, her children, their spouses and children.
A visitation and burial will be held at Mariposa Gardens Funeral Home, 400 S. Power Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206, (480) 830-4422, on Friday, 03/01/2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mary's name to Sunshine Acres Children's Home, 3405 N. Higley Rd., Mesa, AZ 85215, (480) 832-2540.www.sunshineacres.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019