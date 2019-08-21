|
Mary Lea Macchiaroli
Carlsbad - Surrounded by her loving family, Mary Lea Macchiaroli passed away peacefully August 8, 2019. Mary graduated from Downey High School in 1941 and then attended Whittier College graduating in 1945 with a degree in education. Mary taught third grade before meeting the love of her life James Macchiaroli. They went together for 7 years before saying "I do" in the Little Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 31, 1951. She had 3 children, Janice, Jeri and James. She was a member of the Elks Club and the Mesa Country Club. She played golf with the 9 Hole Group for many years. Mary also was an avid horsewoman and she and Jim were members of the Maricopa County Sheriff Posse. Mary was known for her fun, vibrant personality, sense of humor and her kind and compassionate spirit. She had many passions and enjoyed gardening, curing olives and loved dogs. Mary absolutely loved the ocean, nature and birds, especially hummingbirds. Mary was preceded in death by her husband James Macchiaroli. She leaves behind her beloved family; daughters, Janice (Dave) Eckenrode of Gilbert, AZ; Jeri (Scott) Wam of Poway, CA and Son, James M. Macchiaroli of Mesa, AZ. Grandchildren, Terra Turner, Nick, Morgan, Mary and Emily; Great-grandchildren, Taylor and Anthony. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22 from 6:00-8:00 pm and a Celebration of Mary's Life will be held on August 23, at 11:00 AM at Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery in Scottsdale, AZ. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to Friends for Life, 952 W. Melody Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85233, and Website: azfriends.org. Or Rancho Coastal Humane Society, 389 Requeza St., Encinitas, CA 92024. She will be laid to rest with her husband James and other family members at Green Acres Cemetery. To leave online condolences and for additional information, visit www.greenacresmortuary.net
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 21, 2019