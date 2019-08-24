|
Mary Lilian Pecha
Phoenix - Our beloved mother, Mary Lilian Pecha, 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 4, 2019. Mary was born in Chicago, IL on August 25, 1924 and moved to Arizona with her husband, Joseph in 1948. They soon began their family and Mary became a devoted mother to five children. She enjoyed being a homemaker and loved reading, shopping, family camping trips and being active with her Soriety group. Her greatest passion was her family, and her greatest joy was preparing a feast for the family gatherings. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mary will always be remembered in our hearts for her incredibly caring nature, generosity, beautiful smile and contagious laugh.
Mary was preceded In death by her husband of 68 years, Joseph Pecha. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara and Andrea; her sons, Robert (Vicki), Joseph (Cathy), William (Betty); and her 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She will forever be loved and missed by all that knew her.
A memorial mass for Mary will be held on Thursday, August 29th at St Paul's Catholic Church at 11:00 A.M. located at 330 W. Coral Gables Dr., Phoenix, AZ 85023. A reception in honor of her life will immediately follow at St Paul's conference center.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019