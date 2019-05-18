|
Mary Lineses
- - Mary Lineses, age 89, went to be with our Lord Jesus on April 29th, 2019. Mary was born on March 1st, 1930 in San Angelo, Texas. In 1945 she married Albert Lineses and together they had six children, Alexander, Albert, Andrew, Linda, Arthur and Anna. She is now in heaven with her husband and five of the six children, leaving Anna to care for the family still here. Mary also left behind seven grand children, twelve great grand children and eight great-great grandchildren. Mary prided herself on being the matriarch of five generations.
Mary was a detailed storyteller, sharing her memories with everyone. She also loved making people laugh and had jokes ready to tell anyone who would listen. Her love of people afforded her the opportunity to open a candy store in her home to supply neighborhood children with candy and love. Mary had a hunger for learning and would often share facts of information like words that had every vowel. This hunger also pushed her to achieve her GED in her late 40's, which was one of her favorite accomplishments. She loved quotes and sayings and would keep clippings from the newspaper to remember them. So Nana here's our saying for you, "When we think of your memories, the blessings and the trials, the tears that we cry will always bring a smile."
Services for Mary will be held on 5/20/19 at Universal South Mtn Mortuary at 10am, followed by burial at St. Frances Cemetery on 48th St and Oak.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 18, 2019