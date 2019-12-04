Resources
Mary Lou (Peech) Armenta

Mary Lou (Peech) Armenta Obituary
Mary Lou (Peech) Armenta

Mesa - Mary Lou (Peech) Armenta of Mesa, Arizona passed away on December 2, 2019. She was born July 7, 1954 in Mesa, to Joe and Mary Armenta. Peech is survived by sisters Marina Brubaker and Anita LaFevers and brother Larry Armenta. Peech graduated from Westwood High School and attended ASU achieved her teaching credentials and Master's degree in education. She taught in the Mesa Public Schools District for over 30 years. After retiring, she took her compassionate heart and positive sense of humor and spent many years volunteering at Sunshine Acres Children Home and the Lutheran Thrift Store. Additionally, she rescued many dogs over the years, providing them with love and companionship. The family suggests that donations be made to the Arizona Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019
