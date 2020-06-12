Mary Lou Barger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Barger

Scottsdale - Mary Lou Barger, age 87, entered into eternal life April 12, Easter Sunday. She received loving Hospice care at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Marilyn Barger, where she passed away peacefully. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 18th, at St. Maria Goretti Church in Scottsdale.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved