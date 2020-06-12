Mary Lou Barger
Scottsdale - Mary Lou Barger, age 87, entered into eternal life April 12, Easter Sunday. She received loving Hospice care at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Marilyn Barger, where she passed away peacefully. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 18th, at St. Maria Goretti Church in Scottsdale.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.