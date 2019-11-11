|
Mary Lou Benneian
Mary Lou Benneian, née Mary Lou Holmes, passed away on November 10, 2019 at the age of 63. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Al Benneian, son Henry Bromin, mother Mary Holmes, sisters Diana Wilson (the late David) and Janet Coats (Chuck). She was preceded in death by her father, Dale Holmes, in 2010. She leaves behind two sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law, three aunts, as well as many cousins, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
Mary Lou was born on January 27, 1956 in Battle Creek, Michigan and graduated from Springfield High School in 1974. She attended Kellogg Community College and received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Western Michigan University in 1978.
She left Michigan shortly after graduation for a new life in Arizona, embarking on a three-decade career as a kindergarten and first grade teacher. Her first job was in Bagdad, Arizona, northwest of Phoenix. She moved to Phoenix in 1981 and taught kindergarten and first grade at Longview, Oasis and Desert Valley Elementary.
She met Al on a blind date in April 1995 and they were married on August 17, 1996. She and Al had their only child, Henry, in 1997. After her retirement in 2010, Mary Lou began teaching toddlers and preschoolers at Desert Breeze Community Church. One of Mary Lou's greatest joys was teaching young children about Jesus. Faith in God was always the cornerstone of Mary Lou's life. She was a devoted mother to Henry and a loving and supportive wife to Al. She enjoyed playing piano, flute and saxophone and was an accomplished portrait and still life painter.
Mary Lou was stricken in May with a severe stroke stemming from Moyamoya disease, losing strength and mobility on her left side. Despite her heroic months long physical rehabilitation, she was unable to overcome a subsequent stroke in late October.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Desert Breeze Community Church Children's Ministry (dbcc.com/giving). A memorial for Mary Lou will be held at Desert Breeze Community Church, 17600 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix, Arizona 85053 at 10 a.m. Saturday on December 7, 2019.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019