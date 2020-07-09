Mary Lou Diaz
Mary is survived by her spouse, Louis C. Diaz Jr; daughter Irene Diaz; son Louis Diaz III; grandson Alex Harris; grandson Kevon Diaz; grandson Andrez Harris; granddaughter Alexus Harris; great grandson Liam Diaz; great granddaughter Lillianna Diaz; and great grandson Mathias Menter. Mary was preceded in death by: son Marrio Diaz; father Ezekiel Chavez; and mother Rita (Sabarzo) Chavez. Mary was the eldest of 9 children, 4 brothers and 4 sisters. She had a big heart and always found joy in friends and family. She will be greatly missed. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapeloftheChimesMortuary.com
for the Diaz family. Visitation will be Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 5:00pm, with a rosary to follow. Funeral mass will be Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00am at Saints Simon and Jude Cathedral, with a graveside to follow at Resthaven. For more information or to leave a tribute for the Diaz family please visit www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com