|
|
Mary Louise Allen
- - Mary Louise Allen died Thursday, April 11, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Mary Lou was born May 25, 1931, in San Diego to Curtis and Lilah Stelley. She was the older sister of Curtis Lee Stelley Jr. Mary Lou met her husband, Douglas Allen, at Litchfield High School and they soon became sweethearts in college. Mary Lou and Doug's marriage of 67 years left a legacy of love for their entire family. She treasured the birth of their sons Douglas Allen Jr. and Craig Louis Allen and found pure joy in raising her family.
She enjoyed working alongside her husband at the Wigwam golf shop, taking care of the merchandising and social life as a country club member. She was a longtime member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Order of the Eastern Star Acacia Number 46, Avondale. She cherished the years she and Doug lived in their cabin in Pinetop, Arizona, where she spent most of her time gardening, golfing and playing bridge. Some of her favorite memories were their travels to Europe, Canada and Mexico. Mary Lou lived a purposeful life, loving her family, friends and church community. She faced life full of faith, grace and humor and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Douglas Allen Sr.; sons Douglas Allen Jr. and Craig Allen; daughter-in-law Debbie Allen; grandchildren Amanda Middleton, Matthew Lallemand, Kristen Allen, Lisa and Chad Swanson; and her great-grandchildren, Nicole, Carter and Lindsey Swanson.
A private family service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Church at Litchfield Park or .
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019