Mary Louise (Triplett) Honaker
Mary Louise Honaker, passed away on April 12, 2020.
Mary Louise Triplett was born on November 12, 1926, to Garth Triplett and Frances Dolphenia Campbell, in Marion, Ohio.
She married Bill Honaker on September 22, 1950. Bill worked at the Depot.
In 1962, Bill's work at the Depot was transferred to Shelby, Ohio. Mary and family moved to the small farming community of Shiloh. The home the family rented there was brick. Mary loved it. Her fourth child Brian was born at this time.
Bill's job changed again in 1965 and the family moved to Whitehall, Ohio. (bordering the East side of Columbus) Mary returned to work at the new Lazarus Store at Eastland Mall. She loved her work. Mary loved children, especially babies. She volunteered at Peck O' Wee Ones, an organization that worked with children with severe and profound developmental disabilities. She would often bring her own children in to volunteer
Three of her children moved to the Phoenix, Arizona area and in 1979, when Bill retired from the Depot, Mary, Bill and Brian moved to Sun City, Arizona. Mary continued working at Federated Department Stores and retired from Dillard's Department Store.
When Mary retired at 67, she did a 30-day tour of Europe. Mary was adventurous, she even ziplined across a river in Scotland. Mary lived life to the fullest and encouraged others to do so.
Mary will be missed by her family and friends. Mary is survived by her children: Doug, Conni(John) Bellinger, Cris(Danny) Lopez, Brian(Carrie Forney). Grandchildren: John Bellinger, Josh (Georgette)Bellinger, Sarah (Anthony)Bonillas, Daniel (Flora) Lopez, Brianna Honaker (Joey Torres-Patterson), Mary Ashley Honaker. Great Grandchildren: Preston Bellinger, Ambria Bonillas, Daniel Lopez. Mary has countless nieces, nephews and cousins across the country.
There will be no service at this time because of the Coronavirus. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later time.
Please make any contributions in Mary's name to any food bank in Maricopa County
Doug Honaker, 4422 E Desert Wind Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85044, [email protected], 480-200-5960. Please join Mary's family in sharing memories, pictures or videos on her tribute wall at www.caminodelsol.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020