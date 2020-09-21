1/1
Mary Louise Hubbs
1935 - 2020
Mary Louise Hubbs

Mary Louise Hubbs passed peacefully on September 15, 2020. She was born on October 2, 1935 in Phoenix, Arizona. Mary was the youngest of eight children. As a "rare native" of Arizona, Mary graduated from Xavier College Preparatory. After high school, she entered the convent to serve the Lord. During that time, Mary began teaching and spent much of her career at St. Thomas the Apostle School in Phoenix. She was known by her students as one of the toughest teachers at the beginning of the school year but by the end of the year would become one of those favorite teachers who had a special place in her students' hearts. Throughout her many years in education, she touched countless lives and shaped numerous young minds. Mary also had a deep love of animals. She believed strongly that animals were God's angels here on Earth and was a supporter of the Arizona Humane Society. Mary has touched the lives of so many and will forever be missed. May she rest in eternal peace.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you make a donation to the Arizona Humane Society or your local animal shelter.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the Saying of the Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 East Indian Road, Phoenix, Arizona.

Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Church on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery. Reception in Anderson Hall at St. Francis Xavier Church. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com






Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
SEP
25
Rosary
06:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Memories & Condolences
