Mary Louise (Baker) Jones
Mesa - Mary Louise (Baker) Jones was born in San Francisco, California on July 16, 1928 and passed away in Mesa, Arizona on September 6, 2019. On September 18, 1948 Mary was married to Curtin M. Jones in Salt Lake City, Utah and they began a family, which included three children. Survived by sons, Tracey M. Jones and Meredith J. Jones, grandchildren Trevor (Judy), Lindsay, Katrina and Austin, as well as great-grandson Max. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Curtin and her only daughter, Marianne. She enjoyed a full life in Mesa, Arizona for 36 years, where she committed much of her time to both her community and her church. All that knew her will miss her dearly. A graveside service will be held at National Memorial Cemetery, Arizona at a later date. Arrangements handled by Legacy Funeral Home - Mesa.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019