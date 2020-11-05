Mary Louise Torres



Buckeye - On November 1, 2020, Mary Louise Torres passed peacefully at home with family by her side. She was 76 years old and fought bravely to the end. A lifelong Arizona Native, Mary was well loved everywhere she went. Mary graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1962. She worked at Motorola, Wilson Elementary School, YMCA, State of Arizona and happily volunteered many hours with the YMCA Special Needs Organization. Mom worked tirelessly while raising her 4 children and we are forever grateful.



Mary proudly served 20 years as a member of the American Legion on behalf of her father Ernest Carrillo, an Army Veteran. Mom took great pride serving as President, First Vice President, Historian Unit 41 and Assistant Color Bearer of District 12. She proved herself to be a true and loyal American Legion Auxiliary member. Mom loved her God, Country, and Veterans.



Mary's strong Catholic faith help instill morals and values, and a strong work ethic in her children. If you knew Mary, you could always catch her center of the dance floor dancing the Jitterbug, The Twist, and living life to its fullest. She was petite but a mighty force. One of her quotes that she will be remembered by is "pues, we still had a good time."



She is preceded by her parents Ernest and Armida Carrillo. She is survived by her sister, Alice, brothers, Ernie, Arnold, Ruben and Richard and their spouses. Her devoted children Christine (Jaime), Alex (Annette), Angeline (Gabriel) and Edward, Raymund Baca, our Dad, who Mom shared a special love with until the end, and eleven beloved grandchildren, Jennifer, Jaime, Jessica, Jaclyne, Alexis, Rochelle, Adrian, Adriana, Eloisa, Eddie Jr., and Emiliano and eleven great grandchildren. She will be missed dearly by family and friends.



A Catholic funeral mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on November 11, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas, 13720 W. Thomas Road, Avondale, and immediately following a burial at Greenwood Memory Lawn, 2300 W. Van Buren Street, Phoenix. Thank you in advance for complying with mask and social distancing requirements at both venues.









