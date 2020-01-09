|
Mary Lu Squreck
Scottsdale - Mary Lu Squreck, of Scottsdale, AZ was born September 9, 1957 in Trenton, NJ to Twila and Matthew Squreck. She passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020 with cousin, Gerri Shaw, Gerri's husband Mike, and good friend, Jim Clark, all from Scottsdale at her side. Voted "most likely to succeed" in high school, Mary Lu earned a bachelor degree in business from Trenton State College. She began her career with Xerox Corporation in Princeton, NJ, and was relocated to Dallas, TX. Mary Lu later worked for Estee Lauder at Dillard's, and Crazy Horse Gallery in Old Town Scottsdale. Mary Lu always had a positive outlook on life filled with laughs and funny stories despite spending much time in cancer treatment, and later, heart treatment. Mary Lu is survived by her sister, Susan Papirio (Michael), niece Hillary Papirio, nephew Douglas M Papirio and many cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at Twisted Grove Restaurant located at 8220 N Hayden Rd for friends and family on Saturday, January 18th from 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020