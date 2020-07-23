Mary Margaret Butterfield
Mary Margaret Butterfield was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 28, 1939. She graduated from Camelback High School in 1957. A first generation American, Mary made Phoenix her home, started a family, and worked for decades at the Arizona Department of Insurance until she retired in 2013. Mary was known to her family and many friends as a loving mother and a loyal friend. She cared about her community and her neighbors, and she donated much of her time and energy to help various charities. Mary had a fun and clever sense of humor as well as a no-nonsense approach to life. She enjoyed being with her family and friends, traveling, and supporting the arts. In her retirement years, Mary took on a new role as a grandmother who adored her grandson and filled her family with enough love to last a lifetime. Mary passed away on July 16, 2020. She spent her final days visiting with friends and family. She will always be missed and never forgotten. Mary Butterfield is survived by her two sons, Michael and Timothy, her daughter-in-law Laurel, and grandson Henry. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com