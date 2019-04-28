|
|
Mary Margaret Meek Ross
Phoenix - God found a new angel on April 17, 2019 when Mary Margaret Meek Ross entered heaven. She was born in East Palestine, Ohio, on Oct. 30, 1936, the middle of three children. Mary Margaret moved to Phoenix, Arizona, in 1961 with her husband, where they raised their six children. She was always an active mother, involved in scouts and many church activities. She earned her nursing degree with six children under her roof and worked in Phoenix and Scottsdale as an operating room nurse and, as such, provided comfort and care to hundreds of patients over the years. In her retirement, she was a busy and valued volunteer of Sunshine Sisters, Yavapai Regional Medical Center, and Yavapai Exceptional Industries, and From Home with Love troops support programs. Mary Margaret was survived by her husband of 63 years, Mick; her six children: Mark (Kelly), Chris (Liz), Lynne, Carrie, Perry, and Kate (Matt); in grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, with number five arriving this summer.
Services at St. Germaine Catholic Church on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00AM. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to Yavapai Exceptional Industries.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019