Services
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 937-9297
For more information about
Mary Marxer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 N. 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Marxer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Marxer


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Marxer Obituary
Mary Marxer

Glendale - Mary Marxer, 89 of Glendale, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 in Glendale, AZ. She was lover of classical music and her animals.

Mary Marxer is survived by her loving sons David and Michael Marxer; grandsons Bryan and David Marxer.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, February 28, 2018, at Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary 7924 N. 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's honor may be made to the Arizona Humane Society www.azhumane.org or Delta Rescue www.deltarescue.org. One line condolences can be given at www. greenacresglendalemort.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now