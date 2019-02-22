|
|
Mary Marxer
Glendale - Mary Marxer, 89 of Glendale, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 in Glendale, AZ. She was lover of classical music and her animals.
Mary Marxer is survived by her loving sons David and Michael Marxer; grandsons Bryan and David Marxer.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, February 28, 2018, at Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary 7924 N. 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's honor may be made to the Arizona Humane Society www.azhumane.org or Delta Rescue www.deltarescue.org. One line condolences can be given at www. greenacresglendalemort.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 22, 2019