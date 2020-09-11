1/1
Mary Marzke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Marzke

Mary Walpole Marzke was born in Oakland, California on May 29, 1937 to Ronald and Doris Walpole, of Berkeley, California. She was educated at the University of California at Berkeley, obtaining her B.A., followed by an M.A. from Columbia University in New York City. She returned to U.C. Berkeley and received her Ph.D. in the field of Physical Anthropology in 1964. While at Columbia she met her future husband, Robert Marzke, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. They were married in Berkeley on June 23, 1962, and lived in New York for four years, until her husband obtained his Ph.D. at Columbia. They then moved to North Carolina, where she taught Anthropology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In 1970 their family moved to Tempe, Arizona where her husband held a position in the Physics department at Arizona State University and she focused her first years in Arizona on raising their three children. Dr. Marzke joined the Arizona State University faculty as an Adjunct Visiting Professor in 1978, a part-time Associate Professor in 1982, and as a full-time Assistant Professor of Anthropology in 1989. She earned tenure and promotion to Associate Professor in 1992 and became Full Professor in the Anthropology Department in 1998, where she served until her retirement in 2006. She took a multidisciplinary approach to her research and enjoyed collaborating with experts within and outside of her field. She was also a beloved teacher and advisor to her many students. She was recognized world-wide for her expertise on the evolution of the human hand. Dr. Marzke was a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science as well as an honorary member of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand. She passed away on September 3, 2020, after a 20-year battle with multiple myeloma, during which she was treated at the Mayo clinic in Arizona. She is survived by three children and five grandchildren. She is memorialized at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Tempe, AZ where she was a parishioner for many years. Richardson Funeral Home, Tempe, Arizona is compassionately serving the Marzke family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
2621 South Rural Road
Tempe, AZ 85282
(480) 449-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richardson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved