|
|
Mary Maxine Doerfler
Phoenix - Mary Maxine Doerfler, age 80, passed away on July 17, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born in Spring Hill, Kansas on August 27, 1938, the daughter of Henry and Violet (nee Fuller) Coffey. Visitation will be held from 6-9 PM, Thursday, July 25, at Lynnhaven Church of God of Prophecy, 4426 N. 31st Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85017. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 AM, Friday, July 26, at Lynnhaven Church of God of Prophecy. Committal Services will be held at National Memorial Cemetery of AZ immediately following the Services. Condolences may be offered at www.greerwilsonchapel.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 23, 2019