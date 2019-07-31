Services
Mountain View Memorial Gardens
7900 East Main Street
Mesa, AZ 85207-8948
(480) 832-2850
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McGowan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary McGowan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary McGowan Obituary
Mary McGowan

Mesa - Mary Lisbeth McGowan (Dumphy), age 87, passed away peacefully in Mesa, Arizona on July 24th, 2019. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Thomas of 48 years. Mary is survived by her son John McGowan of Gilbert, Az; her daughter Caren Kyle and her husband John Kyle of Oceanside, Ca; two grandchildren Jessica and James Kyle of Oceanside, Ca; her brother Charles Dumphy of Shrewsbury, Mass.

Mary was born in Springfield Massachusetts the daughter of Timothy and Mary (O'Connor) Dumphy and graduated from Emmanuel College in Boston where she then worked as a school teacher.

The funeral will be Thursday August 1st at All Saints Catholic Church in Mesa. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now