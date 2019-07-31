|
|
Mary McGowan
Mesa - Mary Lisbeth McGowan (Dumphy), age 87, passed away peacefully in Mesa, Arizona on July 24th, 2019. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Thomas of 48 years. Mary is survived by her son John McGowan of Gilbert, Az; her daughter Caren Kyle and her husband John Kyle of Oceanside, Ca; two grandchildren Jessica and James Kyle of Oceanside, Ca; her brother Charles Dumphy of Shrewsbury, Mass.
Mary was born in Springfield Massachusetts the daughter of Timothy and Mary (O'Connor) Dumphy and graduated from Emmanuel College in Boston where she then worked as a school teacher.
The funeral will be Thursday August 1st at All Saints Catholic Church in Mesa. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 31, 2019