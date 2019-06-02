Mary Murillo Rivera



Tolleson - Mary Murillo Rivera of Tolleson, Ariz., passed away May 21, 2019 at the age of 90, a few weeks shy of her 91st birthday. Mary was dedicated to her family, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.



Mary was always proud of her Texas roots, she cherished family time and enjoyed cooking and dancing. She married the love of her life, Joe F. Rivera, in Phoenix in 1957, an Army Veteran of the Korean War and a 42-year civil service employee at Luke Air Force Base.



Her career goals became a reality when she became proprietor of Mary's Flower Shop in Tolleson. Over the next 60 years, Mary's flower business fulfilled flower requests for her cherished west valley customers and spanned generations of families. She took pride in her work and was thankful for the trust her customers placed in her.



A devoted Catholic, Mary was known as kind, caring and giving. She loved her church and for many years provided Blessed Sacrament Church fresh flowers for the weekly masses. She is preceded in death by her father Roman Murillo, her mother Florencia Murillo and her twelve siblings, Jose (Tomasa), Manuel (Martha), Francisco (Socorro), Ramon (Maria), Hilario (Lupe), Santos (Mariana), Hipolito (Carmen), Teodoro (Aurora), Teresa Vizcarra (Frank), Elidia Padilla (Mariano), Marihilda and Victoria.



Mary taught her family to love, live, laugh and she passed on her strong Catholic faith. Mary is survived by her husband of 61 years, and four children, Joe (Sharon), Mary (Bobby), Lupe (Scott), and Manuel. Her love for her five grandchildren, JoAnna (Johnny), Regina (Michael), Taylor, Jacque, and Mary, will never be forgotten. She also loved spending time with her three great grandchildren, Adeline, Ellason and Carson. Mary was a loving aunt, grand aunt, great aunt, godmother and dear friend.



While the family appreciates the love and support from friends, loyal customers, and business associates, and as we have lost our final member of a generation of the Murillo family, the visitation, mass and burial were held privately for family and close friends. In honor of Mary's memory, the family asks to consider donating time to or donating flowers to your own place of worship. Published in The Arizona Republic from June 2 to June 3, 2019