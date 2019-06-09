|
Mary Murrietta 98, passed away peacefully Wednesday June 5, 2019.
Mary is survived by her daughter Frances Orezza; Grandchildren Carlos Ramirez (Lyn), Annette Perez (Danny) and her great Grandchildren Carson, Serina (Paul), Alanna, Daniel Jr. with a great great grandchild on the way, Along with the many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings Armida Alvarez, Tomas Murrieta, Sarah Gonzales, Angel Murrieta, Virginia Padilla and Ernie Murrietta. Mary's Joys in life were her family, cooking for the family and tending to her rose bushes and various plants.
A Visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Saint Mary's Basilica, 231 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix. Burial will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at
www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 9, 2019