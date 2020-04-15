|
Mary Neal (Toney) Bennett
Phoenix - Mary was a woman of great compassion, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. God looked around His garden and found an empty place and her journey on earth ended April 14, 2020, at the age of 92. She was something of a pioneer arriving in Phoenix at the age of one year old. She was born in Erwin, Tennessee on November 22, 1927 to John Grisham Toney and Lola Banner Toney. Her father was publisher of the newspaper as his father before him. Her maternal grandfather, Dr. Henry Banner was a physician and her paternal grandfather, Col. J. F. Toney was a U.S. Postmaster. Her father decided to bring the family to Phoenix for a winter vacation in November 1928 and liked it so much he decided to stay. He sold the newspaper and they settled in their home at Portland and Central Avenues. She became a member of First Southern Baptist Church upon arriving in Phoenix and continued to be active in the church. Mary attended Kenilworth and Grandview Elementary schools before graduating from North High School in 1946. "Mary Bennett Day" was proclaimed by Governor Rose Mofford on June 29, 1990 for Mary's valuable service to Phoenix Memorial Hospital and the community as both a volunteer and a member of the hospital team. She retired in 1990 after more than 40 years of service at PMH. During those years she worked many jobs including Administrator upon the death of her dear friend, Emmett McLoughlin. At that time, she had the opportunity to do graduate work at UCLA and Cornell University in Hospital Administration. Her husband Charles also retired in 1990 from Jarretts Travel Service but before that, they were able to take many memorable trips all over the world. Wherever she went, she always found the people so warm and friendly which she thoroughly enjoyed. Mary spent many happy hours playing bridge with her loving friends and felt blessed by their over 50-year friendship. She moved to the Beatitudes Campus in 2015 where she joined many of her old friends and made several new friends while there. She had a long record of civic service in many organizations which gave her great satisfaction. She was a founding board member working alongside John VanHengle who established St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance and past president of The Assistance League of Phoenix. Throughout her life, she touched many people with her kindness and willingness to help others. She was a devoted wife, loving mom and a loyal caring friend. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles, father and mother John and Lola Toney, brothers Earl and Raymond Toney and her sister Mildred Jarrett. Mary is survived by her son Charles (Cynthia), daughter Carolyn (Danny), grandchildren Dawn, Heather, Alison, Brian, great grandchildren, Rhiannon, Logan, Isabell, Caitlin, Carlos, Fischer and Miles. Every person whose life was touched by Mary will greatly miss her. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in honor of Mary to St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance or The Assistance League of Phoenix. A service for the immediate family will be handled by A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary, 710 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ. Please share your condolences, memories and tributes about Mary with the family at www.ALMoore-Grimshaw.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020