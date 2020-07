Mary Otto



Mary Otto, age 77, originally from Minnesota, passed away June 26, 2020.



Mary was a resident of Mesa for nearly 15 years at Carriage Manor and Brookdale/Broadway Mesa.



Mary loved Arizona and her friends here.



She was a sassy and fun lady who will be missed by her "kiddos" Kris, Darril (Susan), and Bob.



She will also be missed by her sisters, their families, her boyfriend Kenny, and many other friends and relatives.









