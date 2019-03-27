|
Mary Patricia (Pat) Francis
- - Pat was born October 17th, 1928 and her life ended peacefully on March 20th, 2019 at the age of 90. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, Parents and Son-in-law (Moe). She is survived by her six children, Donna Hills, Jacque Cowin, Debbie Francis, Brenda Francis, Pandora Hammonds (Alan) and John Francis (Kathy), two grandchildren, Greg Cowin and Tammy Ryan (Jim) and four great grandchildren, Katelynn, Matthew, Kendall and James. She is also survived by her siblings, Pam Davis (Danny), Alberta Costa-Redman, Barbara Hix (Jim) as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Arizona Care Hospice for their excellent care of our mom and the support given to our family. Private services were held.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 27, 2019