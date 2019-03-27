Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Francis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Patricia (Pat) Francis


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Patricia (Pat) Francis Obituary
Mary Patricia (Pat) Francis

- - Pat was born October 17th, 1928 and her life ended peacefully on March 20th, 2019 at the age of 90. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, Parents and Son-in-law (Moe). She is survived by her six children, Donna Hills, Jacque Cowin, Debbie Francis, Brenda Francis, Pandora Hammonds (Alan) and John Francis (Kathy), two grandchildren, Greg Cowin and Tammy Ryan (Jim) and four great grandchildren, Katelynn, Matthew, Kendall and James. She is also survived by her siblings, Pam Davis (Danny), Alberta Costa-Redman, Barbara Hix (Jim) as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Arizona Care Hospice for their excellent care of our mom and the support given to our family. Private services were held.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.