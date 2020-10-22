Mary Rose Palmisano (Sanicola)Phoenix - Mary Rose Palmisano (Sanicola) of Phoenix, Arizona passed away peacefully with her family by her side on October 19, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1930 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Anna and Salvatore Sanicola. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Palmisano of sixty eight years, her two sons, Theodore and Joseph Palmisano, three grandchildren, Justine Padilla (Ruben), Joseph (Megan), Emili, and great-grandson, Ruben Palmisano Padilla. Mary dedicated her life to her family and her Catholic faith. Her contagious smile and personality brought light to anybody fortunate to call her a friend. Mary never missed a chance to be with her family and friends. Mary's life revolved around them, where she spent her time preparing and cooking amazing meals. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters, Peter, Angie (Colacino), Thomas, Vincent (Jim), Tony, Rose (Patterson), and Salvatore. A Celebration of Mary's life will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church, 2121 South Rural Road, Tempe, Arizona. An additional memorial service will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at a later date in November or December. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Phoenix Children's Hospital. Richardson Funeral Home, Tempe, Arizona is compassionately serving the Palmisano family.