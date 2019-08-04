|
|
Mary Schoonmaker
Chandler - On Sunday, July 28, 2019, Mary Agnes Schoonmaker, of Sun Lakes and many other places, went to heaven to be with her husband, Colonel (ret) Richard W. Schoonmaker, USAF. While her family is sad to see her go, we know she is happy being with the love of her life once more. For over 30 years, making dear friends wherever she went, Mary Agnes travelled the country as an Air Force wife while raising three children. She had an esprit de corp that was infectious and always looked for the best. She loved to cook and her mantra was "let's boogie" as she was always busy doing something because as she often said "one day I won't be able to." Sadly that day has come but now she is simply in a new place; forever in our hearts. She leaves behind her daughter Mary (Craig) Keller, granddaughters Erin (David) Keller Sohn, and Mallory (Jeffrey) Ketterer and great-granddaughter Quincy Leigh; daughter Karen (Kelly) Summers, granddaughter Allison Summers and grandson Nick Summers; as well as son Colonel (ret) Richard L. (LeighAnn) Schoonmaker, USAF, grandson Jake Schoonmaker, granddaughter Caitlin (Pat) Stysly and great-grandsons Kellan and Macklin. Mom, Nammie, we are forever grateful for all you have taught and instilled in us. You are already missed. We love you a bushel and a peck!
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019