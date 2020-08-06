1/1
Mary Scott Witte
1923 - 2020
Mary Scott Witte

Phoenix - Mary Scott Witte was born in Falls Church, VA on January 25, 1923 and passed away peacefully in her Phoenix home at the age of 97. Mary is survived by children Red, Sarabeth (John), Virginia, and Scott (Lynda). Her grandchildren Jessie, Jolene (Dana), Cole (Danielle), Nick, Cara, Jared, Sydney, and great grandchildren Isabella and Sage. Mary had a love for the natural world and surrounded herself with plants, flowers and her tiger wall. Her love of creating is passed on through Christmas cookies and handmade gifts. Mary was a member of the Mayflower society and made sure to include her grandchildren in that history. Mary's graveside service will be at Green Acres Mortuary Inc. 401 N. Hayden Scottsdale, Arizona 85257 on Monday August 10th at 9:00 am.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
4809452654
