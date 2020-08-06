Mary Scott Witte



Phoenix - Mary Scott Witte was born in Falls Church, VA on January 25, 1923 and passed away peacefully in her Phoenix home at the age of 97. Mary is survived by children Red, Sarabeth (John), Virginia, and Scott (Lynda). Her grandchildren Jessie, Jolene (Dana), Cole (Danielle), Nick, Cara, Jared, Sydney, and great grandchildren Isabella and Sage. Mary had a love for the natural world and surrounded herself with plants, flowers and her tiger wall. Her love of creating is passed on through Christmas cookies and handmade gifts. Mary was a member of the Mayflower society and made sure to include her grandchildren in that history. Mary's graveside service will be at Green Acres Mortuary Inc. 401 N. Hayden Scottsdale, Arizona 85257 on Monday August 10th at 9:00 am.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store