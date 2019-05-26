Services
St Barnabas On the Desert
6715 N Mockingbird Ln
Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Barnabas on the Desert Episcopal Church
6715 N. Mockingbird Lane
Paradise Valley, AZ
Inurnment
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Luke's Episcopal Parish
2000 Shepherd's Lane
Prescott, AZ
Phoenix - Mary Elizabeth Peterson Shenefield, 89, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 from pancreatic cancer. Mary was born on October 31, 1929, in Perrysburg, Ohio, to Anna and Henry Peterson.

Mary is survived by her two sons, Jordan Shenefield and wife, Susan, of Lilburn, Georgia, and Eric Shenefield of Phoenix; grandchildren Joni Skogman (Darrell) of Dahlonega, Georgia, and Christy Shropshire (Matthew) of Chandler, Arizona; great grandsons, Jasper, Baxter and Grayson Skogman and Cal and AJ Shropshire; nieces Ellen Kayser, Carole Ann Leone, Judy Peterson, Amy Dulka; nephews Bob Shenefield, Chuck Shenefield, Greg Peterson, Bruce Peterson; cousin John Peterson of Las Vegas, Nevada; and many more loving family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on May 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Barnabas on the Desert Episcopal Church, 6715 N. Mockingbird Lane, Paradise Valley, Az 85253. A memorial service with inurnment will be held June 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Parish, 2000 Shepherd's Lane, Prescott, Az 86301.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Parish, Prescott, Arizona; St. Barnabas Episcopal Parish, Scottsdale, Arizona; or a .

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Phoenix Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019
