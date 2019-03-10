|
Mary "Taffy" Stephanie Perales
Chandler - Taffy Perales passed away March 02,2019, at the age of 62. A lifelong resident of Arizona, graduate of Chandler High School, and MCC. She is now with our family and friends in Heaven. Taffy is survived by her Husband Dwight "Joe" LaPella, Brother David Perales, and Taffy's Step Children Joseph "J.C." LaPella, and Christina McDonald (Leonides "Leo"). Please go to www.valleyofthesunfuneralhome.com for the Funeral Service, and End of Life Celebration details.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 10, 2019