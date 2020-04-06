Resources
1942 - 2020
Phoenix - Mary Stephenson (Glancy), age 77, of Phoenix passed away March 28, 2020 with family by her side. She was born September 17, 1942 in Kingman, Arizona, the third of eight children.

She is survived by two sons, John and Jim, grandsons Sammy and Matty, sisters Kathleen, Anne and Marilyn and brothers John and Richard, brother in law Fred, and many nieces and nephews.

She attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff for three years and later acquired her nursing degree from Phoenix College. Mary was a registered nurse in Maternity, Labor and Delivery for more than 30 years at St. Joseph's and Good Samaritan hospitals.

Mary was an excellent seamstress, a fantastic cook, and accomplished quilter and ceramics hobbyist and had many other talents as well. Most of all she truly loved her sons, grandsons, family and her puppies.

She will be missed beyond words and will be forever in our hearts.

A Family Memorial will be held in the Hualapai Mountains outside of Kingman.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
