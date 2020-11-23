1/1
Mary Sylvia (Arellano) Gomez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great pain and sorrow that we announce the death of Mary Sylvia Gomez (Arellano), 74, of Chandler. Mary entered eternal rest on November 20, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley. A loving wife, mother, nana, tia, nina, sister and friend passed peacefully surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude "Gertie" Barraza. She is survived by her husband of 52+ years Rudy, her son Rudy Jr. (Lynn), daughters Korine and Raina, granddaughter Malayna "Laynee" Bernier (Nick) and grandsons Jeremy and Adam. She is also survived by her brother Paul Calderon (Toni) and sister Patsi Navarro (Paul). Mary was born in Phoenix and graduated from Glendale High School where she excelled in school and athletics. She was an active member of South Phoenix WOTM chapter 1527. Although she lived with many health issues, she will be remembered as a caring, strong-willed woman who could always make you laugh with her sarcasm and wit. She will be greatly missed by so many of the people who loved her but especially by her children and grandchildren as she was their biggest fan.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with a Rosary at 11:30 am and Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 pm to be held at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd, Phoenix. The service will be livestreamed and can be found at https://www.facebook.com/WhitneyMurphyFH/live/

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the services will be limited to 50 people and face masks are required. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved