Cottonwood - Mary T. McManus, 84, of Cottonwood AZ, previously of Phoenix, died 8/28/2019 at VVMC after a short illness. She was born in West Rutland, VT to John and Felicia Taran. She was the oldest of 8 children. She went to Nurse's Training in Pawtucket RI after graduating high school at the age of 16. This is where she met her husband Ted McManus.
She was a school nurse for many years while her children were young. Then she started the North Kingstown Regional Health Center, and that was her pride and joy for many years until she moved to AZ. There she became involved with the city of Phoenix's Parks Dept. She was instrumental in forming the city park at Thunderbird and 25th Avenue. She finished her nursing career with Principal Mutual Insurance Company, retiring at the age of 65. Her retirement years were filled with traveling to VT to see family and playing bingo/volunteering at her senior center 3 days a week.
She is survived by her son Terry McManus and daughter-in-law Kirsti Lenho-McManus of Flower Mound TX, and her daughter Kate McManus of Cottonwood AZ, with whom she lived. She is also survived by four sisters: Dolores Carter of Richmond VT, Irene Kelley of Middlebury VT, Diane Baker of Wallingford VT and Joanie Maslack of Rutland VT. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who she adored. She was predeceased by her parents, a brother John Taran, and sisters Carol Kinney and Florence Williams.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday September 7, 2019 at 11:30 am, in the Deer Valley Senior Center. All who knew her are welcome to attend and share memories of the great woman that she was. Refreshments will be served.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to Verde Valley Humane Society, 1502 W. Mingus Ave, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 6, 2019