Phoenix - Mary Katherine Teetsel, passed on April 7th 2020. She was born in Glendale, California to Robert and Barbara (Wheat) Teetsel. She graduated from Shadow Mountain High School and attended NAU Flagstaff. She married Alan Styner in 1992 and they had a daughter Emily Grace. Kathy was predeceased by her husband Alan and her mother Barbara. She is survived by her daughter Emily, her father Robert, her brothers Bob (Cheryl), Mark (Nancy), Emily's fiancé Joseph Taber and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For tributes please visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
