Mary Theresa (Terry) Hallada
Phoenix - Mary Therese (Terry) Niquette Hallada passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. Mary Therese was born May 2, 1938 to Adolph Joseph and Beatrice Rosalie (Tuch) Niquette in Two Rivers, WI. She attended Washington High in Two Rivers and married James Albert Hallada May 18, 1957 at St. Mark's Catholic Church. They settled in Two Creeks, WI where Terry learned how to milk cows, run a farm, preserve food and sew, making clothes for the entire family of 8, including tailored suits. She was a 4-H leader, sharing her love of sewing with others.
In 1970, the family moved to Phoenix where Terry used her sewing skills to become a tailor for the Boston Store in Glendale, then went on to become a licensed insurance agent, retiring at age 72. In retirement, she enjoyed her Thursday quilting group, joking with everyone and making quilts for her family and charity. She loved to create new things, including felt Christmas ornaments, micro-mitts, shopping bags, baby bibs/cover-ups, baby blocks, puppets and stuffed toys. There were many wonderful trips to Wisconsin to visit with family and friends.
Mary Therese was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother Robert. She is survived by children Judith Lynn, Steven James, Michael Jan, Brian Alan, Robert Thomas and Kenneth Earl Hallada and 5 beloved grandsons Steven Michael, Jeffrey Steven, Matthew Owen, Luke Edward, and Ian Wentzel Hallada. She is also survived by sisters Lenore McDonough, Sharon Hallada, brother Sheldon Niquette (Diane), brother-in-law Wayne Hallada (Lorey) and sister-in-law Sharon Thiry (Jerry).
A service will be held January 8, 2020 at 3 PM at A L Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary, 710 W Bethany Home Rd in Phoenix. A celebration of life will be held in Wisconsin at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a women's charity or homeless shelter. Send online condolences to www.almoore-grimshaw.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020