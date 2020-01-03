|
|
Mary Thérèse Riordan
Scottsdale - Mary Thérèse Riordan, 96, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away Nov. 8, 2019. She was born June 10, 1923, to Arthur Metz Riordan and Regina Byrnes Riordan in Flagstaff, Arizona. When Mary was four years old her father died in a polio epidemic. Regina then brought her young son Arthur and Mary back to her family home in St. Marys, Kansas, where they were raised.
After attending St. Mary College in Leavenworth, Kansas, Mary returned to Arizona, settling in Phoenix. She earned her master's degree in education at ASU in 1965 while continuing to teach 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grades in the Creighton School District. After retiring, her love of travel took her all over the world. Mary was a member of Christ Child Society, a philanthropic organization, as well as its president in 1992/1993.
Mary is survived by two nieces, Arden Riordan and Shannon Riordan, as well as a great-niece, four great-nephews, and three great-great-nephews. We are filled with gratitude for the attentive caregivers of Home Care Resources over the last several years, as well as those with Hospice of the Valley in Mary's last weeks.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 10815 N. 84th St., Scottsdale, AZ, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 12:30 pm. A contribution to the Christ Child Society, 4633 N. 54th St., Phoenix, AZ 85018, can be made to honor her memory.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020