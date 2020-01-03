Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
10815 N. 84th St.
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Riordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Thérèse Riordan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Thérèse Riordan Obituary
Mary Thérèse Riordan

Scottsdale - Mary Thérèse Riordan, 96, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away Nov. 8, 2019. She was born June 10, 1923, to Arthur Metz Riordan and Regina Byrnes Riordan in Flagstaff, Arizona. When Mary was four years old her father died in a polio epidemic. Regina then brought her young son Arthur and Mary back to her family home in St. Marys, Kansas, where they were raised.

After attending St. Mary College in Leavenworth, Kansas, Mary returned to Arizona, settling in Phoenix. She earned her master's degree in education at ASU in 1965 while continuing to teach 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grades in the Creighton School District. After retiring, her love of travel took her all over the world. Mary was a member of Christ Child Society, a philanthropic organization, as well as its president in 1992/1993.

Mary is survived by two nieces, Arden Riordan and Shannon Riordan, as well as a great-niece, four great-nephews, and three great-great-nephews. We are filled with gratitude for the attentive caregivers of Home Care Resources over the last several years, as well as those with Hospice of the Valley in Mary's last weeks.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 10815 N. 84th St., Scottsdale, AZ, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 12:30 pm. A contribution to the Christ Child Society, 4633 N. 54th St., Phoenix, AZ 85018, can be made to honor her memory.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -