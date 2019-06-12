|
Mary Virginia Duvall
Sun City - Mary Virginia Duvall, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Sun Valley Lodge in Sun City, Arizona. The family takes comfort in the belief that she has returned to the arms of her beloved husband, of 64 years, Bill.
Mary leaves behind her son, Robert Duvall Sr.; daughter, Nancy Bustamante; son- in-laws, Barney Bustamante and Fred Quihuis; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and dear friends. She will be welcomed in Heaven by Bill; daughter, Susan Quihuis and her grandson, Richard Duvall.
Mary Lattin was born in 1932 in Buffalo, New York and raised in Colmar Manor, Maryland. After graduating from Bladensburg High School, Mary began working at the Navy Yard in Washington D.C., where she met Bill Duvall. After a short courtship, they were married on November 22, 1952.
Mary and Bill raised their young family in Landover Hills, Maryland before moving them to Phoenix, Arizona in 1964. Mary eventually worked as an office manager for a pipe supply company in the Phoenix area for 15 years. Bill and Mary eased into retirement by splitting their time between the "Serenity" of Munds Park, Arizona and their home in Peoria, Arizona.
Mary was the master of all types of puzzles and games, especially card games. Mary was a tireless volunteer in the church and was continually lending a helping hand……and then would beat you at cards.
Nothing was more important to her than her family and friends, however, Bill was her most beloved. Rarely were they seen apart……unless card games were involved. They spent many road trips visiting with close friends and family. Most importantly they loved to be together.
A memorial service in Mary's honor will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM; at Saint Christopher's Episcopal Church; located at 10233 W. Peoria Ave. Sun City, Arizona 85351. Please join the family for refreshments in the dining hall at Sun Valley Lodge; located at 12415 N. 103rd Ave. Sun City, Arizona 85351. The refreshments will begin at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Saint Mary's Food Bank in memory of Mary Duvall. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 12 to June 13, 2019
