Mary Virginia Wheat
Glendale - Mary Virginia Wheat 83, of Glendale died Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was born in Chicago, IL. She was a loving wife and mother. Preceded in death by her husband Stuart. Survivors include her daughters Susan Dunn, Mary Beth Carter, JoAnn Wheat and Sharon Williams; sons, Michael, David and Stephen; brothers John(Jack) and James Lenegan; 15 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. Viewing and Memorial Service will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery & Funeral Home, 9925 W. Thomas Rd., Avondale, AZ 85392. Family and friends are invited to gather at the home of Don and Mary Beth Carter after the ceremony.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 22, 2019