Chandler - Mary "Margot" Walters, 85, passed away March 2nd, 2020 in Chandler, Arizona. Margot was born at St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago, Indiana Nov. 10th, 1934 to Ignatius and Zarka Dolata. She graduated from Gary Edison High School in 1952 and then graduated from Christian College, Columbia, Mo in 1954. She married her late beloved husband, Gerald Lee Walters also of Gary, Indiana, in 1955. She resided most of her life in Crete, Illinois where she raised her four children, Dale, Gary, Dawn and James. She was happily married to Gerald for 57 years. Margot was a secretary for Inland Steel Co., co-owner of Walson Construction Company and head chef of Desert Garden Montessori school of Phoenix, Arizona. She was known as the "recipe queen", cooking with family as often as possible. She also enjoyed reading, playing cards, casinos and spending time with her grandchildren. Margot is survived by her four children Dale (Gail) Walters, Gary Walters, Dawn (Mike) Hallovan and James (Shetal) Walters; eight grand children, Sabrina (Russ), Tiffany, Justin, Jordan, Julianna, Scott (Kaitlyn), Charles Jr. (Jill) and Anthony; two great grandchild Gavin (Sabrina) and Charlie III (Charlie) and two sisters Irene "Honey" Potts and Barbara Barger. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, March 12th, 2020 at 10:30 am, with a viewing starting at 9:30 am, at Richardson Funeral Home, 2621 S. Rural Road, Tempe, AZ 85282 followed by Interment at 1:00 pm at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to a memorial at Desert Garden Montessori School https://donorbox.org/nanaskitchen
( http://www.desertgardenmontessori.org ).
Richardson Funeral Home, Tempe, Arizona is compassionately serving the Walters family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020