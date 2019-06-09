Services
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Scottsdale - WEBB, MARY ESTHER

Mary Esther Webb, 99, passed away on May 29, 2019. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, in 1920, the youngest of three children. Mary is preceded in death by her sister, Doris, and husband, Harry, and is survived by her five children, David (Marilyn), James (Margery), Mary Lynn Valensky (Stan), Mark (Peggy) and Christopher (Linda), 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was a volunteer at United Blood Services for 25 years. Her faith was important to her and she served as a Eucharistic Minister, Minister of Care and as an Adorer at her church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

A Catholic prayer service and Mass of Celebration will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help at 10 am, on January 20th, 2020, the anniversary of Mary's 100th birthday. Reception immediately follows after services.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 9, 2019
