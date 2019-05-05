|
|
Maryan Chambers Shipley
- - Maryan Chambers Shipley passed away April 5, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born in Phoenix on August 7, 1926 in the old St. Joseph's Hospital. Maryan had many good friends, great travels, and a long and healthy life.
She graduated from Phoenix Union High School and Phoenix College. Her mother, Ruth Chambers, was the RN at Camp Geronimo Boy Scout Camp near Payson, Arizona during the early 1940's. In summer of 1942 she met the love of her life, John Shipley, at that same camp. They married in June of 1948 and had two children, John Shipley, Jr. and Susan Shipley-Slick. She also had two grand-daughters whom she adored, Mateja Shipley McKim and Alicia Slick.
Shortly after marrying John, he accepted an ROTC scholarship from ASU. Together, they traveled the world, with long assignments in Germany, Thailand, Japan, Boston, and Maryland. Maryan was the consummate home maker and made every place they lived a true "home". She was a fabulous cook, gardener, and seamstress. Even during her last years on earth she seemed to possess a magical green thumb and guided the simplest small plants into huge beautiful flowering blooms.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Christ Church of the Ascension Episcopal Church, 4015 E. Lincoln Dr., Paradise Valley, AZ 85253. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Service Animal Society, Chandler, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019