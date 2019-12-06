Services
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MaryAnn Buzzard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MaryAnn (Gregoire) Buzzard


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MaryAnn (Gregoire) Buzzard Obituary
MaryAnn (Gregoire) Buzzard

Scottsdale - Buzzard, MaryAnn (Gregoire), 88, passed away on December 5, 2019 with her family by her side. MaryAnn was born April 16, 1931 in Buffalo, NY to Norman and Margaret Gregoire. She was the youngest of three children. MaryAnn graduated from Kensington High School and earned her Associates degree in Business at Canisius College. Her love for playing the piano, church organ and singing led her to perform in the Off Off Broadway productions of Music Man, and recalling Guys and Dolls and Ziegfeld Follies.

MaryAnn married Arnold (Buz) Buzzard on March 1, 1963. Together they raised a family, loyally supported and watched the University of Michigan Football team, started I. M. Systems Inc. and Systems Integration Plus, and bought a little slice of heaven on earth on Lake Tahoe, where family vacations and memories will continue to be made. MaryAnn was a devout Catholic. She loved to play Bingo, Hearts, Pinochle, work daily Crossword Puzzles, read her gossip magazines and watch and listen to musicals and old movies. MaryAnn is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Vern) Hobbs of Indianapolis, IN, daughter, Marcia (Martin) Lewis of Loogootee, IN, stepson, Greg (MaryLee) Buzzard of Aptos, CA, son, Gunnar (Wendy) Buzzard of Scottsdale, AZ, daughter, Lisa (Brad) Berry of Scottsdale, AZ, and nine grandchildren, Maggie, Garrett, Zachary, Lauren, Brett, Ashley, Ryan, Joshua and Hannah, as well as great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Saturday, December 14th at 12:00 Noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, , or Scottsdale Boys and Girls Club.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MaryAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -