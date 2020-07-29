MaryAnn Cichocki



2/27/38 - 7/20/20, loving Wife, devoted Mother, cherished Sister, and fun-loving Grammy. MaryAnn was the first female police officer on the Phoenix police reserve force, and later a successful businesswoman with her own retail store "Class in the Kitchen" in Carefree. In 2000, the love of her life, husband Felix passed away and she settled in Anthem and then in Mesa. She was the kind of person to make every day fun and funny. Mary Ann is survived by her sons Paul (Deborah) and Mark (Nicole), daughter Donna Hodson (Glen), and brother Donald Paul Zimmerman (Donna). She is also survived by grandchildren: Natalie, Bradley, Casey, Anna, Jack, Kate, Molly, and Maggie; also lifelong friends Katie McFarland and Jo Heard, as well as her angel/caregiver Linda Lang. Mary Ann is now reunited in heaven with her honey, Felix.









