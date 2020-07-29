1/1
MaryAnn Cichocki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MaryAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MaryAnn Cichocki

2/27/38 - 7/20/20, loving Wife, devoted Mother, cherished Sister, and fun-loving Grammy. MaryAnn was the first female police officer on the Phoenix police reserve force, and later a successful businesswoman with her own retail store "Class in the Kitchen" in Carefree. In 2000, the love of her life, husband Felix passed away and she settled in Anthem and then in Mesa. She was the kind of person to make every day fun and funny. Mary Ann is survived by her sons Paul (Deborah) and Mark (Nicole), daughter Donna Hodson (Glen), and brother Donald Paul Zimmerman (Donna). She is also survived by grandchildren: Natalie, Bradley, Casey, Anna, Jack, Kate, Molly, and Maggie; also lifelong friends Katie McFarland and Jo Heard, as well as her angel/caregiver Linda Lang. Mary Ann is now reunited in heaven with her honey, Felix.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved