Maryellen A. Daly
Glendale - Maryellen A. Daly passed away on May 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by her husband and several of her children. Maryellen was born June 4, 1931, in St. Louis, Missouri to James and Lucille Coleman. Maryellen is survived by her husband of 70 years, John (Jack); their 5 remaining children: Ann Naughton (Pat), Eileen Anderson (Spencer), Jim (Gail), Jane Watkins (Dane), Grace Kerby (Matthew); 15 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. Maryellen is preceded in death by her parents James and Lucille Coleman; and her son John (Jack). Maryellen retired from Qwest (Century Link) in Dec., 1990, after a career as an Executive Secretary. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Sunland Memorial Park, 15826 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ 85351. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley or Parkinson's Research. To leave messages of condolence for the family please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com.
Glendale - Maryellen A. Daly passed away on May 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by her husband and several of her children. Maryellen was born June 4, 1931, in St. Louis, Missouri to James and Lucille Coleman. Maryellen is survived by her husband of 70 years, John (Jack); their 5 remaining children: Ann Naughton (Pat), Eileen Anderson (Spencer), Jim (Gail), Jane Watkins (Dane), Grace Kerby (Matthew); 15 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. Maryellen is preceded in death by her parents James and Lucille Coleman; and her son John (Jack). Maryellen retired from Qwest (Century Link) in Dec., 1990, after a career as an Executive Secretary. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Sunland Memorial Park, 15826 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ 85351. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley or Parkinson's Research. To leave messages of condolence for the family please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 11 to May 13, 2020.