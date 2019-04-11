Marylooe Matheson



Phoenix - Marylooe Matheson, a.k.a. Marylooe Brown Ortiz Matheson, passed from this earth to a better place on Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was 82 years young.



She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Thomas L. (Lou) Matheson, her 4 children, Frank, Margret, Patricia, and Ronnie, 6 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren, all of whom live in Alaska.



Marylooe was one of 10 children (5 boys and 5 girls) born to Pete and Luz Brown. She is survived by 3 of her siblings, Eva, Hope, and David, all of whom live in Arizona, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends too numerous to name and count.



Marylooe will be sorely missed by those that were close to her and loved her so dearly.



A celebration of Marylooe's life will held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix.



In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to Multiple Sclerosis at secure.mymsaa.org



Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary