Dr. Marylou Cheal
Scottsdale - Dr. Marylou Cheal was born on her mother's Butler family farm in Starville, Michigan in 1926. Her father's family, the Fasts, lived in Sunfield, MI, where she began dating a neighbor, James Cheal, in 1940. They married after World War II in 1946 and had three children, Thomas Cheal, Catheryn Cheal, and Robert Cheal over the next six years. Marylou went back to college at age 38 and earned her B.A from Oakland University, Michigan in 1969 and her Ph.D. in Psychology in 1973. Marylou had a very active and influential career, with academic appointments from 1969-1995, primarily at the Neuropsychology Lab, Ralph Lowell Laboratories at McLean Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston and later at the University of Dayton Research Institute at the Air Force Armstrong Laboratory in Mesa, Arizona and at the Department of Psychology at Arizona State University. During those years, she won 14 research awards and published 130 journal articles, primarily on taste, olfaction, vision, and attention in animals and humans. She will be greatly missed by her colleagues, friend, and family, especially, her husband and children.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019