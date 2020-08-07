Marylou Hazeltine
Phoenix - Mary Lou Hazeltine, 87, passed on into the arms of her Heavenly Father on August 5, 2020. After a brief illness, she joins many beloved family members and friends in heaven. Born in Waterloo, Iowa, a farm girl, who moved to Arizona with her own young family in 1959. Here she created a life full of family, friends, music and travel. She was a long time employee of First National Bank of Arizona (First Interstate Bank, Western Bancorp, Wells Fargo) where she enjoyed the many friendships she made and was a life long member of the Lutheran church.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband of 46 years, John Hazeltine, 92, daughter Lynda Cullor, step daughter Tobi Walsh (Ken), stepsons Jake Hazeltine, Chris Hazeltine (Morgon), sister, Gerre Claney, Waterloo, Iowa and grandchildren (who filled her with pride and love) Keith, Corey (Hannah) and Kaitlin Walsh. Predeceased by her parents John and Ona Hein, Dunkerton, Iowa, sister, Lois Jean Papavero, Chino, California and her son, Paul L. Cullor II. Services will private. Prayers gratefully accepted. For tributes please visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com