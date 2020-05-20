Marylou Weishel



Marylou Weishel passed away on May 2, 2020. She left a loving husband, Ed, sons Jay and Brett and daughter Jill Gaffney. Also grandchildren Blake, Austin, Carley, Alanna, Corey (Luckow), and great grandchildren Harrison and Harper Luckow. Visitation is to be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to a scholarship fund for employees of Vi at Grayhawk "Grayhawk Classic Resident's Foundation, 7501 E. Thompson Peak Parkway, Box 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85255.









