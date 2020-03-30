Resources
(May 28, 1938 to

March 20, 2020)

Marylu had a beaming smile that could light up a room. She was born in Great Falls, MT and was married to Hal Nolde for 60 years. Marylu was an RN, a talented soprano, an avid sports fan and a loving mother and wife. She is survived by her husband, Harold (Hal), daughters Mary Schraven and Kristi Nolde-Morrissey (son-n-law Paul), her grandson Kyle and her adoring German Shepherd, Heidi. Due to the current national disaster, services will be held near their summer home in Whitefish, Montana this summer. To read the full obituary, please go to https://obituaries.bestfuner alservices.com/mary lu-nolde/
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
